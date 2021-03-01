Menu

Canada Day
March 1 2021 8:39pm
02:07

Court hears about alleged confession in Canada Day manslaughter trial

A childhood friend of the man accused of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old victim took the stand to testify about the suspect’s alleged confession. Jules Knox reports.

