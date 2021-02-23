Surveillance video shows last moments of Kelowna homicide victim’s life

Send this page to someone via email

Court watched surveillance video showing the last moments of Esa Carriere’s life unfold on Canada Day in 2018 during the trial for two men accused of his manslaughter.

Nathan Truant and Noah Vaten, who are both in their 20s, are accused of killing the 23-year-old victim.

An RCMP officer showed court several different camera angles of surveillance video over Kelowna’s Queensway bus loop and Kasugai Gardens, which are both areas connected to the crime.

The tape shows fireworks exploding all around as the victim appears to get into a dispute near Kasugai Gardens before bolting away.

A grainy video appears to show a group of people swarming and punching the victim.

The Crown alleges that two of those people are Nathan Truant and Noah Vaten.

Court also watched silent surveillance video showing Vaten in jail after he was arrested for causing a disturbance in Rutland that same night.

He hadn’t been linked to Carriere’s homicide at that point.

The Crown claims that Vaten confessed to his cell mate, who didn’t believe him at the time.

Court heard from Paladin security guard Josh Cail who rushed to the scene when he heard a commotion.

Cail said a group of about four people took off when he yelled “security.” He was not able to identify any of them.

He testified that he made a citizen’s arrest on a female who had stayed behind to kick Carriere in the head.

Cail said he then realized that the victim was still lying in a pool of blood and tried to help him.

The security guard testified that Carriere was still breathing and had a pulse but didn’t say anything.

One of Carriere’s friends, Blake Dolph, also took the stand and testified that the victim had just moved to Kelowna a couple of weeks before his death.

Carriere was staying with Dolph, and the two had plans to meet at the Sails at 10 p.m. because Carriere didn’t have a cellphone or keys the apartment.

However, Carriere didn’t show up, Dolph testified.

Dolph said he called RCMP when he saw that police were looking for help in identifying a body found the night before.

Under cross examination, Dolph testified that Carriere was always loud and energetic, and his personality was enhanced when he was drinking.

He said he’d seen Carriere have a couple of beers earlier in the afternoon on Canada Day.

Under cross-examination, Dolph testified he’d had a dispute with Carriere a few days before Canada Day.

Dolph said he told his friend he needed to tone his behaviour down or he’d have to look for a new place to stay.

The trial is scheduled to take three weeks.