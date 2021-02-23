Menu

Global National
February 23 2021 8:47pm
02:39

Rising COVID-19 R value causes concern in B.C, Alberta, Saskatchewan

While COVID-19 cases are declining in Canada, the reproduction rate (the R value) of the novel coronavirus is rising in the western provinces. Heather Yourex-West explains why.

