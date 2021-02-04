Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 4 2021
Coronavirus: Ontario parents, teachers happy about resuming in-person learning, but some still want March Break

In regions where schools have resumed in-person learning, some parents and teachers say they’re happy students are back in the classroom. However, one of Ontario’s largest teachers’ unions is criticizing the Ford government and is accusing it of failing to protect its members. It’s also questioning why the province is considering cancelling March Break, saying educators are exhausted and need the rest. Miranda Anthistle has the details.

