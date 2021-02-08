Ontario reports 1,265 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,265 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 279,472.

Monday’s case count is lower than Sunday’s which saw 1,484 new infections. On Saturday, 1,388 new cases were recorded and 1,670 on Friday.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 421 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 256 in Peel Region, 130 in York Region, 61 in Durham Region and 50 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported under 50 cases in the report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,538 as 33 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 258,603 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 92 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,700 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Monday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 14,331 — down from the previous day when it was 14,799, and down from last Monday at 19,017.

Ontario reported 901 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 25 from the previous day), with 335 patients in an intensive care unit (unchanged) and 226 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by seven).

The government said 28,303 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 10,693 tests awaiting results. A total of 10,054,325 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Monday was 4.4 per cent, up from Sunday when it was 2.8 per cent, but down from a week ago at 5.2 per cent.

— More to come.

