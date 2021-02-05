Menu

Health

44 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 5:46 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario parents, teachers happy about resuming in-person learning, but some still want March Break' Coronavirus: Ontario parents, teachers happy about resuming in-person learning, but some still want March Break
In regions where schools have resumed in-person learning, some parents and teachers say they’re happy students are back in the classroom. However, one of Ontario’s largest teachers’ unions is criticizing the Ford government and is accusing it of failing to protect its members. It’s also questioning why the province is considering cancelling March Break, saying educators are exhausted and need the rest. Miranda Anthistle has the details.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 44 new novel coronavirus cases and three additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the regional case count up to 5,646, including 167 deaths.

The health unit also confirmed one new case of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7. variant, which was originally discovered in the U.K., and 17 people who’ve preliminarily screened positive for a “variant of concern.” The total number of COVID-19 U.K. variant cases in the region now stands at 92, while 77 have screened positive for a “variant of concern.”

For people who’ve screened positive for a variant of concern, testing is still underway to confirm the exact variant strain.

Read more: Coronavirus: 91 total COVID-19 U.K. variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Seventeen of Friday’s new cases are in Barrie, while six are in New Tecumseth and four are in Bradford.

Story continues below advertisement

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Huntsville, Innisfil, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene and Springwater.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

Nineteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while six are community-acquired and three are outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

So far, 19,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka. On Thursday, 504 vaccine doses were given to people across the region.

Read more: Workplace inspection blitz takes place in Simcoe Muskoka between Feb. 5 and 8

Of the health unit’s total 5,646 COVID-19 cases, 80 per cent — or 4,520 — have recovered, while 39 people remain in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,670 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 275,330, including 6,438 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s test positivity rate below 3 for first time in 4 months' Coronavirus: Ontario’s test positivity rate below 3 for first time in 4 months
