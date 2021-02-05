Coronavirus: Guelph reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 5th death this week

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported another death related to COVID-19 in the city on Friday, bringing its death toll to 27 during the pandemic.

A death in the city has been reported every day this week with 13 fatal cases being reported so far this year. Guelph reported 14 deaths in all of 2020.

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph were reported on Friday, bringing the city’s total case count to 2,419.

Active cases fell by 13 from the previous day to 189, which includes five people in the hospital being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The health unit’s online portal showed 25 more people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the resolved case count to 2,203.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total case count to 911.

The death toll of 20 did not change. The latest fatal case was reported on Wednesday as 14 people have died with the coronavirus in 2021.

There are 39 active cases in Wellington County, which is 10 less than the previous day. Three people are in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus.

Another 12 people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 852 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

Another death has been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph. Five people have now died while 159 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported this week among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

There are currently eight outbreaks across the area.

