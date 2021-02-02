Coronavirus: Quebec announces reopening of businesses, changes to curfew in 6 orange zones

Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday announced changes to COVID-19 restrictions in the province, saying that starting Feb. 8, businesses, hair salons and museums will be allowed to reopen. He said they will also increase activities that can be done in small groups. The curfew will remain in place, except in six orange zones where he said hospitalizations are doing better. Those six zones will be allowed to reopen restaurants and gyms, and the curfew will be pushed to 9:30 p.m.