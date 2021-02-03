Menu

Health

Quebec’s coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop as province adds 1,053 new cases, 37 deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 11:39 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Quebec announces reopening of businesses, changes to curfew in 6 orange zones' Coronavirus: Quebec announces reopening of businesses, changes to curfew in 6 orange zones
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday announced changes to COVID-19 restrictions in the province, saying that starting Feb. 8, businesses, hair salons and museums will be allowed to reopen. He said they will also increase activities that can be done in small groups. The curfew will remain in place, except in six orange zones where he said hospitalizations are doing better. Those six zones will be allowed to reopen restaurants and gyms, and the curfew will be pushed to 9:30 p.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,053 new cases and 37 additional deaths, including nine in the past 24 hours, attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has seen 265,579 infections while the death toll stands at 9,899. Recoveries, however, have surpassed 242,000.

Health authorities say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 dropped once again. There are 1,106 patients in hospital, a decrease of four from the previous day.

READ MORE: Quebec reopens non-essential businesses but curfew maintained

Of those patients, 177 are in intensive care units across the province — a drop of one.

The latest data available shows 25,319 tests were given Monday for a total of 5,950,146 over the course of the health crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s vaccination program has slowed down in recent weeks due to a temporary delay in shipments. On Tuesday, 590 doses were given while more than 241,000 vaccines have been doled out since the rollout began in December.

