Coronavirus: Quebec reopens non-essential businesses but curfew maintained

Quebec Premier François Legault announced the loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday as the number of hospitalizations and daily cases decreases.

The situation has improved in recent weeks,” Legault said. “I want to thank you for that but we have to remain very careful.

“We can only lift certain measures but very gradually.”

As of Feb. 8, stores, hair salons and museums will be allowed to reopen across the province. Universities and CEGEPs will also be allowed to gradually resume in-person classes.

Other measures will remain in place, including the overnight curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and work-from-home directives for office workers.

Legault said the backlog of surgeries and the fatigue felt by health-care workers means the situation in hospitals remains precarious.

In numbers, Legault said that 34 per cent of surgeries that should have happened were postponed leading to longer waiting lists.

“The battle against the virus is not over,” Legault said, “we must continue all our efforts for the health workers.”

Six regions, however, are being downgraded from red alert, the maximum possible on the provincial COVID-alert system, to orange.

Those regions include the Gaspésie, Lower St. Lawrence, Saguenay–Lac-St-Jean, Abitibi–Témiscamingue, Nord du Québec and Côte-Nord.

In those regions, restaurants, gyms and indoor sporting activities will resume with certain restrictions and the curfew will be pushed back from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Theatres and cinemas are also allowed to reopen on Feb. 26.