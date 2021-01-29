Menu

Coronavirus
January 29 2021 2:53pm
01:44

Coronavirus: Montreal teacher dies after contracting COVID-19

Students and staff at Vanguard School in Montreal are in mourning after a teacher died after contracting COVID-19. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

