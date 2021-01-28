BC1 January 28 2021 11:18pm 21:24 Global BC COVID-19 Town Hall: Jan. 28 Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix took your questions at the Global BC COVID-19 town hall on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix answer your questions at COVID-19 town hall <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7607084/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7607084/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?