Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix to take your questions at COVID-19 town hall

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 7:46 pm
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix speak to the media in this file photo.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix speak to the media in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be taking your questions at the Global BC COVID-19 town hall this Thursday.

The special town hall, hosted by Chris Gailus, will take place Jan. 28 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. after a shortened news hour.

Read more: B.C. officials warn new vaccine delay means second doses will be delayed too

What answers do you want from the people in charge of public health in B.C.?

Send in your questions to questions@globalnews.ca.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Then tune in on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. PT to watch live on Global BC, BC1, here on our website, or on our Facebook page. You can also listen live on CKNW.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'B.C. records another 1,344 COVID-19 cases, 26 related deaths over the weekend' B.C. records another 1,344 COVID-19 cases, 26 related deaths over the weekend
B.C. records another 1,344 COVID-19 cases, 26 related deaths over the weekend

B.C. has recorded another 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period.

From Friday to Saturday there were 527 cases, from Saturday to Sunday there were 471 cases and from Sunday to Monday there were 346 cases.

This now brings B.C.’s total to 64,828 cases.

In addition, the government is warning about a vaccine delay in the province after being informed this past weekend about a delay in shipments.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronaviruscovid-19 bcBC COVID-19Town HallGlobal BC Town HallCOVID-19 town hallGlobal COVID Town HallJanuary 28 Town HallTown Hall January 28
Flyers
More weekly flyers