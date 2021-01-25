Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix to take your questions at COVID-19 town hall

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be taking your questions at the Global BC COVID-19 town hall this Thursday.

The special town hall, hosted by Chris Gailus, will take place Jan. 28 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. after a shortened news hour.

What answers do you want from the people in charge of public health in B.C.?

Send in your questions to questions@globalnews.ca.

Then tune in on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. PT to watch live on Global BC, BC1, here on our website, or on our Facebook page. You can also listen live on CKNW.

B.C. has recorded another 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period.

From Friday to Saturday there were 527 cases, from Saturday to Sunday there were 471 cases and from Sunday to Monday there were 346 cases.

This now brings B.C.’s total to 64,828 cases.

In addition, the government is warning about a vaccine delay in the province after being informed this past weekend about a delay in shipments.