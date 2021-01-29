Menu

Health

Public COVID-19 exposures reported in B.C. in 2021

By Simon Little Global News
Just one week to go before Christmas and health officials are reminding British Columbians to stay home for the holidays. Also new advice when when it comes to COVID-19 testing based on how you are feeling. Jennifer Palma has the latest.

It has been more than a year since B.C. reported its first case of COVID-19, and the virus has shown little sign of slowing down.

Global News is tracking recent public exposures as they are announced by health authorities and businesses.

Read more: B.C. marks one-year anniversary of first confirmed case of COVID-19

In most cases, health officials say the exposure events are low risk, but anyone at those businesses during those specified dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Anyone who does develop symptoms is urged to arrange for testing immediately and self-isolate.

You can find separate up to date lists of COVID-19 exposures in schools here and exposures on flights here.

Vancouver

  • Jan. 19 to Jan. 23: Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar, 845 Burrard St.
  • Jan. 13 to Jan. 16: Hail Mary’s restaurant, 670 East Broadway
  • Jan. 11 to Jan. 18: Rumble Boxing, 968 Expo Boulevard
  • Dec. 31: Nook Restaurant, 1525 Yew St.
  • Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 (during operating hours): Denny’s, 622 South West Marine Drive

You can see public exposures reported in 2020 here.

