List of recent coronavirus exposures reported in B.C.

As British Columbia sees a surge in new coronavirus cases, health officials and businesses have begun reporting potential exposures on a regular basis.
In most cases, health officials say the exposure events are low risk, but anyone at those businesses during those specified dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms.
Anyone who does develop symptoms is urged to arrange for testing immediately and self-isolate.
Global News is keeping track of where and when these exposures occurred at businesses and on airlines.
This story will be regularly updated with new exposure events as they are reported by provincial health authorities.
Vancouver
- Jan. 11 to Jan. 18: Rumble Boxing, 968 Expo Boulevard
- Dec. 31: Nook Restaurant, 1525 Yew St.
- Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 (during operating hours): Denny’s, 622 South West Marine Drive
- Dec. 31, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Park Drive restaurant, 1815 Commercial Drive.
- Nov. 12 to 13, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. – The Morrissey, 1227 Granville St.
- Sept. 26, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Park Drive restaurant, 1815 Commercial Drive
- Sept. 23 to 26, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Abruzzo Cappuccino Bar, 1321 Commercial Dr.
- Sept. 7, 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Wreck Beach
- Sept. 4 to Sept. 7: The King’s Head Public House, 1618 Yew St.
- Aug. 26 to Sept. 8: Athens Cultural Club, 114 W. Broadway
- Aug. 20 to Sept. 8: The West Pub, 448 Carrall St.
- Aug. 29 & Aug. 30: You Plus One electronic music event, Granville and Helmken area, downtown Vancouver
- Aug. 29: The Compound/Heaven, 1026 Granville St.
- Aug. 28: Studio Lounge and Nightclub, 919 Granville St.
- Aug. 28: Cabana Lounge, 1159 Granville St.
- Aug. 18-28: Lions MMA, 1256 Granville St.
- Aug. 25 & 26: El Furniture Warehouse, 989 Granville St.
- Aug. 31: Havana Vancouver, 1212 Commercial Drive
- Aug. 20-24: Banter Room, 1039 Mainland St.
- Aug. 3, 6, 7, 8, 15, 16, 17: Privé Kitchen and Bar, 1001 West Broadway
- Aug. 15: Wreck Beach
- Aug. 13: Hawksworth Restaurant, 801 West Georgia St.
- Aug. 13 & 14: Bartholomew Bar, 1026 Mainland St.
- Aug. 13: The Rumpus Room, 2301 Main St.
- Aug. 11, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.: Shamrock Bar and Grill, 1184, Denman St.
- Aug. 10 & 11: JQ Clothing, 2120 Commercial Drive
- Aug. 7 to Aug. 9: The Ivy Lounge at the Trump Tower, 1161 W. Georgia St.
- July 31 to Aug. 8: Pierre’s Champagne Lounge, 1028 Hamilton St.
- July 31 to Aug. 8: West Oak Restaurant, 1035 Mainland St.
- Aug. 4 & Aug. 7, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.: Levels Nightclub, 560 Seymour St.
- Aug. 4 & Aug. 5: Foot Locker, 919 Robson St.
- July 31 to Aug. 2: PumpJack Pub,1167 Davie St.
Richmond
- Nov. 28 to Dec. 5: Pioneers Pub, 10111 No. 3 Road.
- Nov. 19: McDonald’s, 8191 Alderbridge Way. Last shift worked was Nov. 14, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Aug. 28 to Sept. 8: Flying Beaver Bar and Grill, 4760 Inglis Drive
- Aug. 31: McDonald’s, 8191 Alderbridge Way. Last shift worked was Aug. 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fort St. James
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
- Nov. 12-25: Fort St. James Cold Weather Shelter, 330 4th Ave. East
- Nov. 12-25: The Key Resource Centre, 360 Stuart Dr.
Burnaby
- Nov. 14-17: Haven Nails and Spa, 6544 Hastings St.
- Sept. 6: McDonald’s, 7229 Kingsway. The employee worked their last shift on Sept. 6
Langley
- Nov. 9-12: Gritt Athletics, 20445 62 Ave.
- Oct. 24 & 26: Willowbrook Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge RAM Dealership shuttle bus and service department, 19611 Langley Bypass (Oct. 24: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Oct. 26: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
- Oct. 3 to Oct. 8: Willowbrook Motors, 19611 Langley Bypass. Includes test drives from the sales lot. (Oct. 3 and 4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct 5-8, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Willowbrook Used Ltd., 19561 Langley Bypass. Includes test drives from the sales lot.
Trending Stories
Vancouver Island
- Nov. 12: Irish Times Pub, 1200 Government Street, Victoria (5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)
- Aug. 21 & Aug. 22: Mary’s Bleue Moon Cafe, 9535 Canora Road, Sidney
- Aug. 20 & 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 10 Acres Cafe & Market at the Sidney Pier Hotel, 9805 Seaport Place, Sidney
- Aug. 16, 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Il Falcone Restaurant, 536 6th Street, Courtenay
- Aug. 10 to Aug. 14: 7-Eleven, 1327 Douglas St., Victoria
Whistler
- Oct. 31, Nov. 2-5: The Longhorn Saloon, 4280 Mountain Sq.
- Oct. 31-Nov. 6: Earls Kitchen + Bar, 4295 Blackcomb Way
- Oct 31: Buffalo Bill’s Bar & Grill, 4122 Village Green
Hope
- Nov. 7-9: Slumber Lodge Motel, 250 Fort St. (Nov. 7: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Nov. 9: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Hope River General Store, 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy
- Aug. 13, 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Hope River General Store, 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy
- Aug. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Hope River General Store, 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy
- Aug. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Hope River General Store, 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy
Abbotsford
- Oct. 26-31 & Nov. 3-6: Gurdwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Sikh Society, 31631 South Fraser Way
- Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Bow & Stern restaurant, 2551 Montrose Ave. (Oct. 29: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Oct. 30: 3:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., Oct. 31: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., Nov. 1: 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.)
- Oct. 24 to 26: Bow & Stern restaurant, 2551 Montrose Ave. (Oct. 24: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Oct. 25: 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Oct. 26: 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.)
- Oct. 27 to 31, Nov. 3 to 6: Gurdwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Sikh Society, 31631 S Fraser Way, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily
Courtenay
- Nov. 3 & 5: Browns Social House, 1661 Cliffe Ave. (3 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days)
Tofino
- Oct. 27: Tofino Brewing Co., 691 Industrial Way (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Surrey
- Oct. 23 to 26: Baselines Pub, 8233 166 St. (Oct. 23, 24 & 26: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., Oct. 25: 9:30 p.m. -11:00 p.m.)
- Oct. 16, 17, 19: Hanaya Japanese Restaurant, #106 2828 152 St. (Oct. 16 & Oct. 17: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 19 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
- Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 5, 7, 8, 9 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Dick’s Lumber, 12433 80 Avenue
- Sept. 8: McDonald’s, 15574 Fraser Highway, Surrey. The employee worked their last shift on Sept. 5 to Sept. 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- July 31 to Aug. 2: Night rave at Royals Jerk Spot, 13553 105a St.
- July 31 to Aug. 2: Hookah Lounge, 10609 King George Hwy.
- Aug. 7 to 9: Hookah Lounge, 10609 King George Hwy.
West Vancouver
- Oct. 1 to Oct. 6: Hollyburn Country Club, 950 Cross Creek Rd.
Whistler
- Oct. 31, Nov. 2 to 4: The Longhorn Saloon, 4280 Mountain Sq.
- Oct. 31 to Nov. 6: Earls Kitchen + Bar, 4295 Blackcomb Way, Unit 220/221
- Oct. 31: Buffalo Bill’s Bar & Grill, 4122 Village Green
Coquitlam
- Aug. 4: Charlie Hamilton’s Pub, 1031-1163 Pinetree Way
- Aug. 1-2, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.: The Taphouse Coquitlam, 405 North Road No. 2
Port Moody & Mission
- Oct. 10: Wedding events at Lake Errock in Mission and Saint St. Grill, 2514 St Johns St, Port Moody
- Mid October: Atrack Restaurant, 3180 St. Johns St. (Oct. 11, 4 p.m.-midnight, Oct. 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 11 a.m.-10 p.m.)
Pitt Meadows
- Oct. 9-12 & 14: Jolly Coachman Pub, 19167 Ford Road. (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on October 9, 10, and 11, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on October 12, 5:00 p.m. – 11:00p.m. on October 14)
Kelowna
- Sept. 20: Morning service at Calvary Chapel, 2870 Benvoulin Rd.
- Sept. 13: Morning service at Calvary Chapel, 2870 Benvoulin Rd.
- Sept. 7: Private party at Hotel Zed, 1627 Abbot St.
- Aug. 8, 5 p.m. to midnight: Cactus Club Kelowna, 1-1370 Water St.
Merritt
- Sept. 19, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Coldwater Pub, 1901 Voght St.
Prince George
- Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Various taxi users
Northeast B.C.
- All of August: Prespatou region
- July 30 to Aug. 2: It is Time B.C. prayer event — Deadwood Alberta. Officials say secondary exposures possible throughout the region.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments