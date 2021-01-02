Menu

BC COVID-19
January 2 2021 8:16pm
02:02

Coronavirus: Okanagan residents react to petition calling for school closures

An online petition calling for the immediate closures of Canadian schools has garnered over 250,000 signatures.

