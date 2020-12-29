Menu

BC COVID-19
December 29 2020 8:23pm
02:09

Coronavirus: Interior Health prepares for new vaccine

The highly-anticipated Moderna vaccine is on its way into B.C., and Interior Heath expects to start rolling it out to communities within the next four weeks.

