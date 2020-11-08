Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
BC election 2020
November 8 2020 5:07pm
02:44

Harwinder Sandhu elected MLA for Vernon-Monashee

An extended interview with Harwinder Sandhu the new NDP MLA for Vernon-Monashee. Sandhu defeated a three term BC Liberal incumbent to win the seat.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home