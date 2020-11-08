BC election 2020 November 8 2020 5:07pm 02:44 Harwinder Sandhu elected MLA for Vernon-Monashee An extended interview with Harwinder Sandhu the new NDP MLA for Vernon-Monashee. Sandhu defeated a three term BC Liberal incumbent to win the seat. NDP pulls off huge upset in Vernon-Monashee, defeating Liberal incumbent <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7450579/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7450579/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?