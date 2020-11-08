NDP pulls off huge upset in Vernon-Monashee, defeating Liberal incumbent

Send this page to someone via email

The final count has been tallied in the Okanagan’s closest election race, and the NDP has pulled off a huge upset in Vernon-Monashee.

The NDP’s Harwinder Sandhu defeated Liberal incumbent Eric Foster by 424 votes, once all absentee and mail-in ballots were tallied.

Elections B.C. had to count more than 660,000 mail-in and absentee ballots provincewide, leaving several races too close to call on election day (Oct. 24).

On Sunday, Sandhu was declared the MLA-elect in the North Okanagan riding after earning 10,222 votes, or 36.56 per cent.

2:23 B.C. election 2020: Vernon-Monashee results too close to call B.C. election 2020: Vernon-Monashee results too close to call – Oct 25, 2020

Foster placed second with 9,798 votes, or 35.05 per cent of the popular vote.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel great, I feel very thankful and so proud of people in Vernon-Monashee for giving the opportunity and for seeing the potential in me,” Sandhu told Global News on Sunday.

Thank you Vernon Monashee! I feel so blessed to be given this opportunity to represent people. I will make sure all voices are equally heard and congratulate the people of Vernon Monashee for exercising their right to vote #bcndp #teamhorgan pic.twitter.com/63Q7F2C4Zr — Harwinder Sandhu (@harwinderndp20) November 8, 2020

Vernon-Monashee was considered a safe BC Liberal seat, as the party won it in every election since 1996, until now.

Sandhu said she believes she was able to capitalize on the popularity of her leader, and points to changing demographics in the riding as explanations for the party’s Okanagan breakthrough.

Story continues below advertisement

“People were very impressed with John Horgan and the NDP and the work they have done, secondly, I heard from people that they thought, being a person from a community who was more relatable… people saw the genuine passion in me,” she said.

1:43 B.C. election 2020: Incumbent Liberal candidate Eric Foster reacts to tight race in Vernon Monashee B.C. election 2020: Incumbent Liberal candidate Eric Foster reacts to tight race in Vernon Monashee – Oct 25, 2020

“The priorities have changed, the demographics have changed, and it’s just a combination of things, it is hard to pinpoint one thing,” Sandhu added.

The freshly-minted incoming member of the legislature says her priorities will be co-operation with municipalities, health care, seniors care, child care and the environment.

“I’ve been sad about how our farmers have been hit hard with so much crops have been wasted, whether it’s early snowfall, before it was lack of pickers, so I am eager to look forward to meet them all,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Foster told Global News while he was disappointed he failed to secure a fourth term, he respects the democratic process.

“I am certainly disappointed, nobody likes to come second in these things, but it’s what the people have decided, and it’s a democracy,” he said.

“What a great honour it’s been to serve the people of Vernon-Monashee for the last 11.5 years, it’s just been a great thrill, and I certainly congratulate Harwinder on her victory.”

The BC Liberals held onto five seats in the Okanagan, but also lost Boundary-Similkameen to the NDP’s Roly Russell.

The NDP hasn’t held the seat since the early 1990s. The B.C. Interior has a long history of voting for centre-right political parties.

Find full B.C. 2020 election coverage here.