coldstream October 3 2020 11:38pm 00:48 Vehicles towed from Coldstream home at the center of police investigation Raw footage of the scene on Saturday evening outside a home on Kalamalka Rd. that is at the center of an ongoing RCMP investigation. Vehicles towed from Coldstream home at the center of police investigation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7377087/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7377087/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?