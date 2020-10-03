Menu

coldstream
October 3 2020 11:38pm
00:48

Vehicles towed from Coldstream home at the center of police investigation

Raw footage of the scene on Saturday evening outside a home on Kalamalka Rd. that is at the center of an ongoing RCMP investigation.

