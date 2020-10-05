coldstream October 5 2020 10:36pm 01:33 27-year-old man dead after bloody Coldstream homicide Police in the North Okanagan are investigating the shooting death of 27-year-old Zacheriah Bradley as a homicide. Megan Turcato reports. UPDATED: 27-year-old man dead after bloody Coldstream homicide <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380355/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380355/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?