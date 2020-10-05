27-year-old man dead after bloody Coldstream incident

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the North Okanagan are investigating the shooting death of 27-year-old Zacheriah Bradley as a homicide.

According to police, Bradley was “covered in blood” and “in need of immediate medical assistance” when he got into the Coldstream home of a medical professional early Thursday morning.

The resident was able to use their medical training to care for Bradley until paramedics arrived and Bradley underwent emergency surgery at a hospital but didn’t survive.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide by the RCMP’s Southeast District major crime unit.



Warning: This story contains images some may find disturbing.

