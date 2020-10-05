27-year-old man dead after bloody Coldstream incident

Police in the North Okanagan are investigating the shooting death of 27-year-old Zacheriah Bradley as a homicide.
According to police, Bradley was “covered in blood” and “in need of immediate medical assistance” when he got into the Coldstream home of a medical professional early Thursday morning.
The resident was able to use their medical training to care for Bradley until paramedics arrived and Bradley underwent emergency surgery at a hospital but didn’t survive.
His death is now being investigated as a homicide by the RCMP’s Southeast District major crime unit.
Warning: This story contains images some may find disturbing.
