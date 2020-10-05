Menu

27-year-old man dead after bloody Coldstream incident

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 6:12 pm
The RCMP investigation was focused on a house on Kalamalka Rd. on Saturday.
Global News

Police in the North Okanagan are investigating the shooting death of 27-year-old Zacheriah Bradley as a homicide.

Read more: Vehicles towed from Coldstream home at the centre of police investigation

According to police, Bradley was “covered in blood” and “in need of immediate medical assistance” when he got into the Coldstream home of a medical professional early Thursday morning.

The resident was able to use their medical training to care for Bradley until paramedics arrived and Bradley underwent emergency surgery at a hospital but didn’t survive.

Read more: RCMP block highway in North Okanagan due to man in ‘medical distress’

His death is now being investigated as a homicide by the RCMP’s Southeast District major crime unit.

– more coming

Warning: This story contains images some may find disturbing.

Click to play video 'Coldstream RCMP investigation raising questions' Coldstream RCMP investigation raising questions
Coldstream RCMP investigation raising questions
CrimeRCMPHomicidecoldstreamshooting deathColdstream NewsKalamalka RoadHomicide InvestigtionZacheriah Bradley
