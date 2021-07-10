Menu

BC Interior
July 10 2021 1:59pm
01:16

Clerke Road wildfire near Coldstream, B.C., considered held

A wildfire that roared to life on Friday night in Coldstream, B.C., is being considered held on Saturday morning.

