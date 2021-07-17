Menu

July 17 2021 3:50pm
00:41

Coldstream trestle bridge undergoing emergency repairs

The District of Coldstream says the work will be done at night, and that there will be single-lane, alternating traffic on Kalamalka Road between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

