Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Emergency repairs underway on Coldstream trestle bridge

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 4:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Coldstream trestle bridge undergoing emergency repairs' Coldstream trestle bridge undergoing emergency repairs
The District of Coldstream says the work will be done at night, and that there will be single-lane, alternating traffic on Kalamalka Road between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Emergency repairs on the trestle bridge in Coldstream, near Kal Beach, are now underway.

According to the District of Coldstream, CN Rail started the emergency work on Friday, adding that motorists can expect traffic delays because of the repairs.

Read more: Closed bridge on Kettle Valley Rail Trail undergoing structural repairs

The district says the work will be done at night, and that there will be single-lane, alternating traffic on Kalamalka Road between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Trending Stories

“Traffic control will be in place, so please be sure to obey all traffic control and signs,” said the district. “If possible, please avoid the area and use alternate routes.”

The work is expected to be finished on July 21.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to spend nearly $500 million this year on roads, highways and bridges' Nova Scotia to spend nearly $500 million this year on roads, highways and bridges
Nova Scotia to spend nearly $500 million this year on roads, highways and bridges – Jan 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagcoldstream tagDistrict of Coldstream tagTrestle Bridge tagTrain Bridge tagColdstream bridge repairs tagColdstream trestle bridge tagColdstream trestle bridge repairs tagtrestle bridge repairs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers