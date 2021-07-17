Emergency repairs underway on Coldstream trestle bridge

Emergency repairs on the trestle bridge in Coldstream, near Kal Beach, are now underway.
According to the District of Coldstream, CN Rail started the emergency work on Friday, adding that motorists can expect traffic delays because of the repairs.
The district says the work will be done at night, and that there will be single-lane, alternating traffic on Kalamalka Road between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.
“Traffic control will be in place, so please be sure to obey all traffic control and signs,” said the district. “If possible, please avoid the area and use alternate routes.”
The work is expected to be finished on July 21.
