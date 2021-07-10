coldstream July 10 2021 3:34am 01:29 Wildfire in Coldstream, BC threatens homes, shuts down Highway 97 Wildfire in Coldstream, BC threatens homes, shuts down Highway 97 Out of control wildfire threatens homes in Coldstream, B.C. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8018046/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8018046/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?