Canada

Out of control wildfire threatens homes in Coldstream, B.C.

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 2:51 am
Wildfire in Coldstream, BC threatens homes, shuts down Highway 97
A wildfire burning in Coldstream is threatening homes.

Evacuation orders have been issued, and the District of Coldstream has declared a state of emergency.

The fire is burning between Clerke Road and 23 Avenue for 2.4 kilometres, from Coldstream to Vernon.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 is closed in both directions with no detour available.

Firefighters from as far away as Lake Country have been called in to assist.

Trending Stories

At this point, it appears the fire is burning uphill, and away from homes on Clerke Road.

Coldstream wildfire continues burning
More details will be released, as they become available.

