Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global National
September 9 2020 8:18pm
01:31

B.C. unveils fall pandemic preparedness plan

British Columbia has unveiled a $1.6-million pandemic plan, in preparation of what could happen this fall and winter. Keith Baldrey explains how the money will be spent.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home