Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia announces two new emergency funds for workers and businesses

Nova Scotia premier Stephen McNeil announced two provincial emergency funding programs for individuals and businesses affected by COVID-19 on Thursday.

The first is a $20 million dollar “worker emergency bridge fund” to help self-employed people and laid off workers who do not qualify for employment insurance (EI).

The fund gives one time $1,000 dollars to bridge the gap between the layoffs and the federal government emergency response benefit.

The second funding program is a $20 million dollar called “small business impact grant.”

Eligible small businesses will receive a grant of 15% of their gross revenues up to a maximum of 5,000 dollars.