COVID-19: N.S. premier assures public most schools have adequate ventilation systems
When asked about the possibility of implementing active ventilation systems in schools during a press conference Monday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston responded that 70 to 80 per cent of schools in the province have “pretty high quality” HVAC systems. For those that do not, he assured Nova Scotians it is an “active” file and is being looked into. This comes as Canada faces an Omicron-driven COVID-19 case spike.