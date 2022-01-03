Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Coronavirus
January 3 2022 2:41pm
01:49

COVID-19: N.S. premier assures public most schools have adequate ventilation systems

When asked about the possibility of implementing active ventilation systems in schools during a press conference Monday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston responded that 70 to 80 per cent of schools in the province have “pretty high quality” HVAC systems. For those that do not, he assured Nova Scotians it is an “active” file and is being looked into. This comes as Canada faces an Omicron-driven COVID-19 case spike.

Advertisement

Video Home