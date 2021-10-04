Canada October 4 2021 5:24pm 02:03 Nova Scotians attending non-essential events need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination Phase five eliminated physical distancing requirements, but anyone who attends non-essential events and activities will need to show proof of double vaccination. Alicia Draus has more. N.S. reports 86 new COVID-19 cases over past 3 days, expands mandatory vaccination list REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8242752/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8242752/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?