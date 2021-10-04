Nova Scotia reports 86 new COVID-19 cases over past 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 recoveries since the last update on Friday.

There are 67 cases in Central Zone, 13 cases in Western Zone, five cases in Northern Zone and one case in Eastern Zone.

The province said there continues to be a community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

So far, Nova Scotia has 231 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 16 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,386 tests on Oct. 1; 2,888 tests on Oct. 2; and 3,636 tests on Oct. 3.

As of Sunday, 1,515,806 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 730,126 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Over the past three days, seven schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure at their school. A list of schools with exposures is available online here: https://backtoschool.ednet.ns.ca/school-exposures

Since Aug. 1, there have been 904 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths. There are 670 resolved cases.