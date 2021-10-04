Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 86 new COVID-19 cases over past 3 days

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 11:31 am
Click to play video: 'Health care employees required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination' Health care employees required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 vaccines are now mandatory for Nova Scotia health care workers, teachers and other public sector employees, and come November 13th all employees will be required to show proof of vaccination or risk being laid off or terminated. As Jesse Thomas reports Doctors N.S. and several union groups are on board with the policy.

Nova Scotia reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 recoveries since the last update on Friday.

There are 67 cases in Central Zone, 13 cases in Western Zone, five cases in Northern Zone and one case in Eastern Zone.

The province said there continues to be a community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

Read more: N.S. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days, state of emergency renewed

So far, Nova Scotia has 231 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 16 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,386 tests on Oct. 1; 2,888 tests on Oct. 2; and 3,636 tests on Oct. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday, 1,515,806 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 730,126 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia to start phase five on Oct. 4' COVID-19: Nova Scotia to start phase five on Oct. 4
COVID-19: Nova Scotia to start phase five on Oct. 4

Over the past three days, seven schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure at their school.  A list of schools with exposures is available online here:  https://backtoschool.ednet.ns.ca/school-exposures

Since Aug. 1, there have been 904 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths. There are 670 resolved cases.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
