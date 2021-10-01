Menu

Health

N.S. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days, state of emergency renewed

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for some sectors' Nova Scotia to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for some sectors
Nova Scotia is now the first province to announce it will mandate vaccines for some sectors, including health-care workers and teachers. This comes as the province prepares to enter Phase 5, which will see gathering limits and physical distancing mostly eliminated. Alicia Draus has the details.

Nova Scotia reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries since the last update on Wednesday.

There are 51 cases in Central Zone, 13 cases in Western Zone, seven cases in Eastern Zone and six cases in Northern Zone.

The province said there remains a community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

So far, Nova Scotia has 240 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 11 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

Read more: N.S. health officials draw lessons from COVID-19 outbreak in Mennonite community

There were 4,046 tests administered between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax and Dartmouth.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,625 tests on Sept. 29 and 4,678 tests on Sept. 30.

As of Thursday, 1,512,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 728,168 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for some sectors' Nova Scotia to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for some sectors
Nova Scotia to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for some sectors

Since Aug. 1, there have been 819 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths. There are 576 resolved cases.

The province also announced that it is renewing the state of emergency to make sure COVID-19 health measures can continue.

The order will take effect at noon, Sunday, Oct. 3, and extend to noon, Sunday, Oct. 17, unless government terminates or extends it.

 

