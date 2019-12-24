Global News at 11 Toronto December 24 2019 12:22am 01:53 Man fatally stabbed near downtown Toronto A man was fatally stabbed on Jameson Avenue near King Street west of downtown Toronto on Monday. Neighbours of the man describe him as friendly and generous. Albert Delitala reports. Man dead after afternoon stabbing near downtown Toronto <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6333626/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6333626/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?