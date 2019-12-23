Man seriously injured after stabbing near downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital with serious and “possibly life-threatening” injuries after a stabbing near downtown Toronto, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Jameson Avenue near King Street West just before 2 p.m. on Monday after the victim was found with injuries.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital in serious and “possibly life-threatening” injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, police didn’t release suspect information.

Woman who says she lives in the same building as the victims says he was in his late 50s, early 60s and has “no idea” why anything like this would happen to him. @globalnewsto — Albert Delitala (@AlbertGlobal) December 23, 2019

