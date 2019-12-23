Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured after stabbing near downtown Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 5:04 pm
Police block off a large section of Jameson Avenue.
Police block off a large section of Jameson Avenue. Albert Delitala / Global News

A man has been taken to hospital with serious and “possibly life-threatening” injuries after a stabbing near downtown Toronto, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Jameson Avenue near King Street West just before 2 p.m. on Monday after the victim was found with injuries.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital in serious and “possibly life-threatening” injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, police didn’t release suspect information.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto ParamedicsToronto StabbingJameson AvenueJameson Avenue and King Street WestJameson Avenue stabbing
