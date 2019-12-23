Man seriously injured after stabbing near downtown Toronto

A man has been taken to hospital with serious and “possibly life-threatening” injuries after a stabbing near downtown Toronto, officials say.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Jameson Avenue near King Street West just before 2 p.m. on Monday after the victim was found with injuries.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital in serious and “possibly life-threatening” injuries.
As of Monday afternoon, police didn’t release suspect information.
