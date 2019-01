RCMP and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. are investigating a police shooting that took place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

It happened in the parking lot of Orchard Park Mall near the CIBC bank building at Harvey Avenue at Cooper Road.

A suspect was shot and taken to hospital after being surrounded by the Emergency Response Team and plain clothes RCMP officers, according to police.

Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.