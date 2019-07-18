Kelowna negotiates dry facility for McCurdy Road

In any given year, 2,000 people are homeless in Kelowna, according to the City of Kelowna’s Jounrey Home task force.

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran spoke of the dire need for housing at a special meeting of council on Wednesday afternoon where changes were announced for the McCurdy Rd. housing facility being built by BC Housing.

Residents at the facility will have to commit to not using drugs on site.

As Doris Maria Bregolisse reports, opponents say the changes are not only not enough, they could be temporary.