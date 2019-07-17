Global News at 11 Okanagan July 17 2019 12:31am 01:29 Fast moving fire may have been started by barbecue A Peachland couple and their dog were able to escape flames that moved quickly from their deck to the house on Tuesday evening. Jim Reed believes the fire started around their barbecue. Peachland home heavily damaged by fire <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5503193/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5503193/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?