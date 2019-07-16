Peachland home heavily damaged by fire

Flames tore through the exterior walls and roof of a home in the 3900 block of Desert Pines Ave. in Peachland on Tuesday evening, causing considerable damage to the house.

The fire reportedly started on the deck after the homeowners said they sat down to dinner.

The barbecue is believed to have been the source of flames, they told Global News.

READ MORE: New parking rates and hours for downtown Kelowna

Flames were coming from the roof when fire crews arrived at the hillside home just before 7 p.m.

The couple and their dog fled the home. Neighbours began watering down their homes to ensure the fire did not spread.

The Peachland Fire Department had the fire put out by 7:45 p.m.