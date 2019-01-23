Crime
January 23, 2019 7:20 pm
Updated: January 23, 2019 7:27 pm

Shooting at mall parking lot in Kelowna

By Online Journalist  Global News

Yellow tape and police members can be seen outside the CIBC branch in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

Global News
A A

Police vehicles and yellow tape surrounded a bank near Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s believed a person was shot outside the CIBC branch, which is located on the mall’s parking lot. One witness, Jackie Marsh, told Global News she heard “a bang and a lot of commotion” outside the bank.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two dead in Kamloops shootings

Marsh also said there was blood over the parking lot and debris over a car. Overall, she called it a “pretty freaky incident.”

More as this develops.
Report an error
central okanagan
CIBC
Crime
Kelowna
orchard park
Orchard Park Mall
Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.