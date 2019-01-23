Shooting at mall parking lot in Kelowna
Police vehicles and yellow tape surrounded a bank near Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.
It’s believed a person was shot outside the CIBC branch, which is located on the mall’s parking lot. One witness, Jackie Marsh, told Global News she heard “a bang and a lot of commotion” outside the bank.
Marsh also said there was blood over the parking lot and debris over a car. Overall, she called it a “pretty freaky incident.”
More as this develops.
