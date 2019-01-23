Shooting at mall parking lot in Kelowna

Police vehicles and yellow tape surrounded a bank near Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy police presence at Orchard Park. pic.twitter.com/HYWE2WC2ch — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) January 23, 2019

It’s believed a person was shot outside the CIBC branch, which is located on the mall’s parking lot. One witness, Jackie Marsh, told Global News she heard “a bang and a lot of commotion” outside the bank.

Police tape is strung across the entrance to Orchard Park off Cooper Road. Police dogs can be heard barking in the car. Several people watching on the sidelines can’t get to their cars in the lot pic.twitter.com/8sL4DVck2C — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) January 24, 2019

Jackie Marsh says she was in the second floor of CIBC bank when all the action happened. She still can’t get to her car #orchardpark #ylw pic.twitter.com/8IaVb9KU33 — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) January 24, 2019

Marsh also said there was blood over the parking lot and debris over a car. Overall, she called it a “pretty freaky incident.”

More as this develops.