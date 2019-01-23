‘Multiple’ bullets fired, woman suffers gunshot injury in Vanier shooting
A 33-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder and was taken to hospital after “multiple” bullets were fired into a Vanier residence on Tuesday evening, Ottawa police say.
The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of St-Jacques Street, located north of Montreal Road, east of downtown Ottawa.
The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating the incident and believe the home was targeted.
The injured woman’s condition is non-life-threatening, police said on Wednesday morning.
Investigators are asking any witnesses to the shooting to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.
Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.
