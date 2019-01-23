Multiple people shot inside Florida bank, suspect now in custody: reports

Multiple people were shot inside a SunTrust bank in Sebring, Fla., Wednesday afternoon amid a hostage situation, according to several media reports.

The shooting and hostage situation was confirmed by the Sebring Police Department in a Facebook post.

WATCH: Police, paramedics enter SunTrust bank in Sebring after shots fired

“A subject contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank,” the post explained.

It added initial negotiations to get the barricaded man to leave the bank were unsuccessful. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team entered the bank to continue the negotiations, and the suspect eventually surrendered.

CNN reported that several people were injured in the incident, but the severity of their injuries are not yet known. Live video from the scene showed medical gurneys outside the bank.

WATCH: Man who reportedly fired shots inside Sebring, Florida bank called police himself, police say

Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell also told NBC News several people were hurt.

“I know there have been multiple people shot. These are civilians injuries and I’m not going into any more into that,” he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

— With files from The Associated Press