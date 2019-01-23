St. Albert man in hospital after shooting in Lacombe Park neighbourhood

A man was taken to hospital after a shooting in St. Albert Tuesday night.

RCMP and EMS responded around 10:30 p.m. to a firearms complaint in the Lacombe Park neighbourhood, on the north side of the town.

A man from St. Albert was found injured. Alberta Health Services said he was taken to hospital in stable condition and RCMP said his injuries were non-life threatening.

RCMP did not say how old the man was or elaborate on the nature of his injuries.

On Wednesday morning, Mounties said they were still investigating and had not made any arrests, but said they believed there wasn’t any risk to public safety.

RCMP could not say if the victim was cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

