21 handguns reported stolen after break-in at St. Albert store

A large number of handguns have been reported stolen after a break-in at a St. Albert business, the RCMP said on Thursday.

At around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the RCMP received a report of an alarm going off at a store on St. Michael Street called The Shootist.

Police said the front door of the business had been smashed. The suspect(s) also smashed a cabinet containing weapons, and 21 handguns were later reported missing.

As the investigation into the theft continues, St. Albert RCMP are asking anyone with information to call them at 780-458-7700.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.