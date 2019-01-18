Global News at 11 Toronto January 18 2019 11:38pm 01:41 Canadian man arrested in relation to Nairobi attack Abdihakim Guleid told Global News at his Etobicoke home that his brother is innocent and has nothing to do with the attack that killed 21 people in Nairobi. Kamil Karamali reports. Brother of Canadian suspected in Kenya terrorist attack convinced he is innocent <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4866260/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4866260/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?