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The Curator

7 entryway organization products to solve everyday clutter

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted August 27, 2026 10:30 am
1 min read
These gorgeous finds from Article, Simons, HOMCOM and more make it easy to grab, go—because fall should be about living your best life, not hunting for your other shoe. View image in full screen
These gorgeous finds from Article, Simons, HOMCOM and more make it easy to grab, go—because fall should be about living your best life, not hunting for your other shoe.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While we soak up every last drop of summer, it’s also the perfect time to give your home a little fall refresh. With the new school year around the corner—or a fresh season of routines and productivity ahead—your entryway deserves to be as organized as the rest of your plans. Say goodbye to frantic searches for lost keys, overflowing shoe piles and closet chaos. These gorgeous finds from Article, Simons, HOMCOM and more make it easy to grab, go and get on with your day—because fall should be about living your best life, not hunting for your other shoe.

A shoe-storage bench

Kouva 47 Inch Bench - Natural Oak and Santolina Gray
This entryway bench from Article makes a great first impression to any guest it meets. It pairs a plush, foam-padded seat with smart tambour storage and adjustable shelving.
$599 at Article
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A multi-functional wall organizer

Key and Mail Holder for Wall
We hate that universal frustration of wondering where your keys went right as your about to leave the house. The solution? Keep all your grab-and-go essentials organized with a wall-mounted key and mail holder, complete with hooks and a handy top shelf for small décor or everyday items.
$38.30 at Walmart

 

A 4-in-1 hall tree

HOMCOM 4-In-1 Hall Tree with Shoe Bench
If your entryway needs a glow-up, this 4-in-1 hall tree is a chic multitasker that combines a coat rack, shoe bench, storage compartments and a shoe cabinet. The fluted detailing brings a dose of texture, and the built-in bench gives you the perfect perch for those last-minute shoe checks before heading out.
$229.99 at Walmart (was $329.99)

 

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 An entryway storage unit

Porto Shoe Storage Unit
The Porto shoe storage unit keeps entryway clutter at bay with a mix of concealed storage and open shelving for shoes, bags and everyday essentials.
$499.00 at Simons

 

A key holder cabinet that doubles as décor

Rustic Wooden Key Holder Cabinet
If you love farmhouse style and little details that make an entryway feel more pulled together, this rustic key cabinet is a vintage dream. It houses six double hooks for keys, while the enclosed cabinet keeps smaller essentials tucked neatly out of sight.
$38.69 on Amazon

 

A chic entryway table

Glass Console Table
With its walnut finish, airy glass top, and playful conical legs, this mid-century modern table is the perfect little entry-way table. It’s ready to hold both your coffee and favourite décor.
$159.99 on Amazon
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A minimalist shelf and coat rack

Shelly 24.5 Inch Shelf and Coat Rack - Brass and Walnut
Perfect for smaller entryway spaces, this little shelf and coat rack duo can make a world of difference when it comes to keeping coats, bags and everyday essentials organized. This piece from Article features a warm walnut finish, scalloped detailing and five brushed-brass hooks.
$119 at Article

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