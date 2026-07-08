Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What is ‘set-jetting’?

If you’ve ever caught yourself searching filming locations mid-episode and adding them to your travel list, you’ve got the ‘set-jetter’ mindset.

Simply put, ‘set-jetting’ is travelling to the real places behind your favourite TV shows and movies. It’s turning what you watch into where you go. According to Expedia—who first spotted this trend in 2022—81 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials are now planning their vacations based on TV and movie film locations around the globe.

One of the most famous regions to travel to is Northern Ireland so I decided to head on a set-jetting trip to see what it has to offer.

Story continues below advertisement

Why Northern Ireland?

When I found out a single road trip connects you to the sets of Game of Thrones, Derry Girls, How to Train Your Dragon, Line of Duty, and more filming spots, I knew I had to check it out. The beauty of driving along the Causeway Coast with dramatic cliffs, windswept harbours, and scenery so cinematic it practically films itself, it’s no wonder it’s a popular filming region. For Canadians, it’s also an accessible destination without a language barrier or Visa requirements.

Flight deals from Toronto

Flight deals from Montreal

Here’s how to plan the trip and everything you need for it:

Day 1: Dublin – arrive, rest and explore



Where to stay and what to do:

Check-in at The Grafton Hotel — a 4-star property in the heart of Dublin. The space is modern and stylish with art-deco features that suit the city vibe. It is steps away from Trinity College, St. Stephens Green, Temple Bar, and more lively spots. A great place to come to after a day of walking and exploring Dublin. (Shop deals on Expedia here.)

Story continues below advertisement

Monos Gesso Tote This roomy canvas tote is perfect to carry for a long day out, and it slips onto any suitcase handle easily for travel days. $170 at Monos

Reebok Women's Club C Vintage Sneaker My go-to sneakers for walking Ireland’s cobblestone streets and city sidewalks in comfort and style. $129.99 on Amazon

Day 2: Head to Londonderry, Northern Ireland

What to see and do:

Tower Museum: A must-see for any Derry Girls fan. The dedicated exhibition brings together the show’s real-life costumes, sets, and props from the series which you can’t see anywhere else.

A must-see for any Derry Girls fan. The dedicated exhibition brings together the show’s real-life costumes, sets, and props from the series which you can’t see anywhere else. Walk the ancient walls and see filming locations: Derry is one of the preserved walled cities in Europe and you can head to Market Street, cross Peace Bridge and see film spots featured in Derry Girls and How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.

Where to stay: Walled City Hotel—a boutique 4-star hotel in the heart of Derry surrounded by the famous walls, this was once home to a historic bank now turned into a space where history meets modern hospitality. (See hotel deals here.)

Story continues below advertisement

Gosider Memory Foam Travel Pillow This memory foam neck pillow is perfect for staying comfy on long flights and drives. $15.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Comfy headphones with a long battery life, ideal for zoning out on the drive through the countryside. $47.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

You may also like:

Travel Games for Adults 100+ Games – $13

JOYTUTUS Car Cup Holder – $28

Story continues below advertisement

BOACAY Soft & Warm Travel Blanket – $32

Day 3: Explore Causeway Coast Route

What to see and do:

Walled Garden at Glenarm Castle: A green escape at one of Ireland’s oldest walled gardens, set within the 400-year-old Glenarm Castle estate. (Filmed here: Dungeons and Dragons, Game of Thrones)

A green escape at one of Ireland’s oldest walled gardens, set within the 400-year-old Glenarm Castle estate. (Filmed here: Dungeons and Dragons, Game of Thrones) Carrickfergus Castle: An 800-year-old Norman castle on the shores of Belfast Lough, standing since the 12th century and the views alone make it worth the stop. (Filmed here: Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Amongst Thieves)

An 800-year-old Norman castle on the shores of Belfast Lough, standing since the 12th century and the views alone make it worth the stop. (Filmed here: Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Amongst Thieves) Crumlin Road Gaol: Northern Ireland’s only Victorian-era prison, with 150 years of history you can walk through. (Filmed here: Love Hate, The Secret, Starred Up)

Northern Ireland’s only Victorian-era prison, with 150 years of history you can walk through. (Filmed here: Love Hate, The Secret, Starred Up) Game of Thrones Studio Tour: Walk through the actual sets, explore the costumes and props, and if you time it right, meet real-life cast members from the show.

Where to eat: Fullerton Arms—a traditional Irish pub known for its locally sourced seafood and hearty classics. Here is where you will also discover Door 6 of Game of Thrones, a carving championing House Targaryen.

Where to stay:

Harbourview Hotel — Stay at Ireland’s first destination whiskey hotel, nestled right in the village of Carnlough on the Causeway Coast. (See hotel deals here)

Stay at Ireland’s first destination whiskey hotel, nestled right in the village of Carnlough on the Causeway Coast. (See hotel deals here) The Bedford Hotel— This is Belfast’s exciting new stay in the heart of the city. It’s a beautifully restored 1900s property with soaring ceilings, ornate stonework and vaults. (See hotel deals here.)

Story continues below advertisement

Hanke 20 Inch Carry On Luggage This hardshell carry-on paired with a matching backpack is what you need for hopping city to city along the coast without dragging around bulky bags. $137.69 on Amazon (was $152.99)

Packable Waterproof Jacket Lightweight and packable rain jacket is a must for staying dry through Ireland’s unpredictable weather. $52.99 on Amazon

Day 4: Continue on Causeway Coast towards Belfast



What to see and do:

Castle Ward: A stunning 18th-century estate— and the real-life Winterfell for Game of Thrones fans.

A stunning 18th-century estate— and the real-life Winterfell for Game of Thrones fans. Tollymore Forest Park: A beautiful forest park in the Mourne Mountains and one of the most recognisable filming locations in Northern Ireland for Game of Thrones, Dungeons and Dragons, How to Train Your Dragon and more.

Story continues below advertisement

Where to stay: Slieve Donard Hotel – A Victorian landmark tucked between the Mourne Mountains and the Irish Sea. This 5-star property has a long list of celebrities who’ve stayed here and every corner has a story to tell. (See hotel deals here)

Sephora Favourites Passport to Paradise Travel Kit A travel kit with eight beauty essentials, including fragrance mist, hair spray, body oil, and body cream, so you can still keep your routine on-the-go. $65 at Sephora

Phone Gimbal Stabilizer A must for shooting content so you can capture every coastal view and green hillside beautifully. $79.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen – $15.97

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle – $28.99

Coleman Road Trip Sportster Propane Gas Grill – $229