Summer road trip essentials: What to pack before you hit the road

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Summer road trips are all about the freedom of the open road, spontaneous stops, and making memories along the way — but the right essentials can turn a good getaway into a great one. From keeping your snacks chilled and your devices charged to staying comfortable through long drives, these clever travel finds are the little luxuries and practical must-haves worth packing before you buckle up and take off. Read on for travel essentials from Monos, Coleman, Anker and more.

Metro Weekender This weekender holds enough for multi-day trips while keeping essentials organized with dedicated pockets and a 16-inch laptop sleeve. Its water-resistant materials, separate shoe/wet-item compartment, and built-in trolley sleeve make it a practical and versatile companion for both weekend getaways and longer journeys. $305 at Monos

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trtl Travel Pillow - Airplane Pillow Soft, lightweight, and machine-washable, there’s a reason the trtl neck pillow is a #1 bestseller. Designed with adjustable neck support for long flights and travel days, this compact pillow helps keep you comfortable while being easy to pack for your next adventure. $84.99 on Amazon

BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Sunscreen Stick SPF is a road trip must. This gentle mineral SPF stick is perfect for mess-free applications on-the-go. Toss it in your pockets or bag for quick touch ups at any time. $13.48 on Amazon (was $14.99)

Coleman Pro Premium Hard Cooler This rugged, ultra-light cooler with extra-thick insulation keeps ice cold for up to 4 days while offering a spacious 45-quart capacity that holds up to 74 cans without ice. Built for camping, fishing, tailgating, and boating, it features durable handles, a stainless steel latch, non-slip feet, a fast-drain plug, and a sturdy lid that doubles as a seat. $188.98 on Amazon (was $229.98)

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9-in-1 5000A 150PSI Car Battery Booster Make every summer road trip worry-free with this all-in-one car emergency kit, featuring a jump starter, tire inflator, power bank, and built-in emergency light in one compact design. Whether you’re heading to the beach, the campsite, or exploring new destinations, it’s the reliable travel companion that helps keep your adventure on track. $94.59 on Amazon

Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station This Anker Portable Power Station makes it easy to bring reliable power wherever you go, whether you’re camping in the outdoors, traveling off the beaten path, or preparing for unexpected outages. With a tough battery, fast USB-C charging, and a compact design, you’re carrying a dependable power source that’s ready when you need it. $219.99 on Amazon (was $239.99)

Cottonelle Fresh Care Flushable Wet Wipes Gentle, travel-friendly flushable wipes are a must-have during long drives. Toss them in your bag and stay comfortable for the next stretch of the road. $8.98 on Amazon (was $11.99)

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Lifewit 24L Cooler Backpack Keep road trip snacks and drinks fresh for up to 12 hours with this large cooler backpack. It’s easy to carry, pack, and leak-free so you can snack and sip at any stop along the trip. Buy on Amazon

Gallon Water Bottle with Straw and Time Marker This gallon water bottle with straw and time markers makes it easy to stay hydrated while exploring, driving, or spending time outdoors. With a leakproof design, carrying handle, and large capacity, it’s the perfect companion for long travel days when you want cold water always within reach. $22.54 on Amazon (was $23.73)

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BOACAY Soft & Warm Travel Blanket – $32

Coleman Road Trip Sportster Propane Gas Grill – $229