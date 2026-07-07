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When summer temperatures soar, staying cool suddenly becomes the top priority. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, road-tripping to the cottage, cheering from the sidelines at a soccer tournament or simply trying to survive a sweltering commute, the proper cooling gadgets will spare you the sweat. From a JISULIFE wearable neck fans to clever BOGI cooling towels and an ice-retaining Coleman cooler, these viral summer bestsellers are designed to help you stay comfortable no matter how high the mercury climbs. Ahead, shop the heat-beating essentials everyone is adding to their carts this season–and the best part? They’re all available on Amazon.

The nano-mist fan

SWEETFULL Misting Fan Portable This little powerhouse has become a summer must-have. Combining a handheld fan with a refreshing nano-mist, it delivers an instant cooling boost whether you’re waiting in line at an amusement park or relaxing on the beach. The foldable design, three fan speeds and included lanyard make it easy to take absolutely everywhere. $23.99 on Amazon

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The hands-free hero

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, you’ve probably spotted this wearable neck fan. Designed to keep cool air circulating around your face and neck, it lets you stay comfortable while keeping your hands free. With five speed settings, whisper-quiet operation and up to 16 hours of battery life, it’s perfect for any hot summer event the season throws your way. $55.99 on Amazon $47.59 at Walmart (was $55.99)

The ice-keeping MVP

Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty Ultra-Light Premium Hard Cooler Long beach days and camping weekends call for a cooler that actually lives up to the hype. This premium Coleman model keeps ice frozen for up to five days, making it ideal for everything from family picnics to backyard barbecues. Bonus: despite its rugged construction, it’s surprisingly lightweight for easy transport. $337.59 on Amazon (was $374.99)

The instant chill trick

BeKoool Soft Cooling Gel Sheets for Kids When little ones are feeling overheated after hours of outdoor play, these cooling gel sheets offer quick relief. Simply peel and apply for an immediate cooling sensation–no refrigeration required. They’re compact enough to toss into your beach bag, diaper bag or first-aid kit for hot summer outings. $5.66 on Amazon

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The athlete-approved essential

BOGI Cooling Towel for Instant Cooling Whether you’re hitting the pickleball court, hiking your favourite trail or squeezing in a workout outdoors, this cooling towel helps bring your body temperature down in seconds. Just soak it, wring it out and snap it to activate hours of refreshing relief. Plus, its UPF 50 protection adds an extra layer of defence against the summer sun. $11.89 on Amazon (was $13.99)

The cool-home upgrade

VEVOR Register Booster Fan If one room in your house always seems hotter than the rest, this clever vent booster is worth adding to your cart. Designed to increase airflow from your HVAC system, it automatically adjusts based on room temperature to help cool spaces more efficiently. The quiet operation and handy remote control make it especially appealing for bedrooms and home offices. $60.9 on Amazon $58.90 at Walmart (was $84.99)

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The road-trip lifesaver

XOOL Electric Car Fans Not every vehicle has perfect air circulation, especially for passengers in the back seat. These electric car fans help move cool air throughout the cabin, making long summer drives far more comfortable for kids, pets and anyone riding in the rear. They’re a simple upgrade that’ll have everyone arriving at their destination a little less sweaty. $36.99 on Amazon (was $43.99)

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