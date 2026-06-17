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The Curator

Outdoor upgrades for the perfect summer space

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted June 17, 2026 10:22 am
1 min read
These trending additions create easy ways to soak up the sun—no major renovations required. Read on for finds from top brands like Article, Simons, Veradek and more. View image in full screen
These trending additions create easy ways to soak up the sun—no major renovations required. Read on for finds from top brands like Article, Simons, Veradek and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’re currently staring out into an empty or outdated yard, fret not – you’re in the right place. Summer is the perfect season to find inspiration to turn your outdoor space into something fresh and ready to enjoy. From cozy coffee nooks to woven wicker seating, these trending additions create easy ways to soak up the sun—no major renovations required. Read on for finds from top brands like Article, Simons, Veradek and more.

Add a cozy firepit

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Create a new summer night gathering spot. The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 features 360 degree airflow to create strong, efficient burn with significantly less smoke for a cleaner fire experience. It’s made from stainless steel build, has a stand for safer placement, and a removable ash pan that makes cleanup quick and easy. It makes a great addition to any backyard, patio, or campsite setup where you want a warm, inviting place to gather with friends and family.
$339.99 on Amazon
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Rectangle Magnesium Oxide Propane Smokeless Fire Pit Table
If you love a design that mimics modern stone, this fire pit table uses durable magnesium oxide to create a sleek, concrete-like look with a contemporary edge. It brings a warm, stylish focal point to your outdoor space while pairing that natural stone aesthetic with the convenience of a clean-burning propane flame.
$499.99 at Wayfair (was $549.99)

 

Give it a classic woven touch

HOMETRENDS Lasso Steel 3-Piece Outdoor Chat Set with Cushions
Building your cozy outdoor reading nook or coffee spot just got easier with this modern weatherproof wicker set. Made from rust-resistant steel frame and fade-resistant cushions, It features UV- and fade-resistant cushions, plus a sturdy faux-stone tabletop designed to handle all seasons while staying easy to clean.
$398.00 at Walmart

 

Calliope 54.5 Inch Outdoor Dining Table - Wicker
If you love the idea of a laid-back, 70s beach-inspired outdoor space, this dining table pairs a solid acacia wood top with a wicker base for a relaxed, coastal feel. It creates a breezy atmosphere that’s perfect for casual drinks, lunches, or unwinding while watching the sunset.
$929 at Article
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Layer in a fresh accent

Wild Strawberries Doormat
Instantly spruce up a balcony or entryway with a playful, summery doormat. The coconut fibre texture gives the area a natural, welcoming feel right at your doorstep.
$12.99 at Simons

 

Bring greenery to life with sculptural planters

Veradek Demi Series Raised Long Planter
Crafted from a patented plastic-stone blend with a subtle textured finish, this all-weather beauty shrugs off cracks, scratches, and fading, staying gorgeous no matter the temperature.
$99.99 on Amazon $99.99 at Veradek

 

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Pursl Medium Indoor/Outdoor Planter - Sandstone
Contemporary and modern, these rounded planters keep your plants looking as chic as possible. The earthy texture and design of the vessel is an instant upgrade to any outdoor space.
$139 at Article

 

Create a shaded escape

Better Homes & Gardens Marlow Outdoor Pargola with Retractable Curtains
If you’re looking to create a private retreat right in your own backyard, this pergola combines a durable, rust-resistant frame with weather-resistant fabric for lasting comfort and style. Its airy canopy provides cooling shade and ventilation, while the included curtains add privacy and help keep mosquitoes at bay, making it the perfect spot to unwind this summer.
$297.00 at Walmart

 

Paras Tilting Umbrella - Light Gray
Looking for sun protection you can count on while you sip your summer margaritas? This umbrella from Canadian brand Article provides reliable sun protection with durable polyester fabric, fiberglass spokes, and a powder-coated aluminum pole that keeps the design lightweight and easy to handle.
$299 at Article
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You may also like:

Large Resin Planter Pot – $39.99

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station – $1,099

Veradek Umbrella Side Table – $149.99

Patio Cantilever Umbrella Cover for 9-13 Ft Umbrellas – $49.99

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