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If you’re currently staring out into an empty or outdated yard, fret not – you’re in the right place. Summer is the perfect season to find inspiration to turn your outdoor space into something fresh and ready to enjoy. From cozy coffee nooks to woven wicker seating, these trending additions create easy ways to soak up the sun—no major renovations required. Read on for finds from top brands like Article, Simons, Veradek and more.
Create a new summer night gathering spot. The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 features 360 degree airflow to create strong, efficient burn with significantly less smoke for a cleaner fire experience. It’s made from stainless steel build, has a stand for safer placement, and a removable ash pan that makes cleanup quick and easy. It makes a great addition to any backyard, patio, or campsite setup where you want a warm, inviting place to gather with friends and family.
If you love a design that mimics modern stone, this fire pit table uses durable magnesium oxide to create a sleek, concrete-like look with a contemporary edge. It brings a warm, stylish focal point to your outdoor space while pairing that natural stone aesthetic with the convenience of a clean-burning propane flame.
Building your cozy outdoor reading nook or coffee spot just got easier with this modern weatherproof wicker set. Made from rust-resistant steel frame and fade-resistant cushions, It features UV- and fade-resistant cushions, plus a sturdy faux-stone tabletop designed to handle all seasons while staying easy to clean.
If you love the idea of a laid-back, 70s beach-inspired outdoor space, this dining table pairs a solid acacia wood top with a wicker base for a relaxed, coastal feel. It creates a breezy atmosphere that’s perfect for casual drinks, lunches, or unwinding while watching the sunset.
If you’re looking to create a private retreat right in your own backyard, this pergola combines a durable, rust-resistant frame with weather-resistant fabric for lasting comfort and style. Its airy canopy provides cooling shade and ventilation, while the included curtains add privacy and help keep mosquitoes at bay, making it the perfect spot to unwind this summer.
Looking for sun protection you can count on while you sip your summer margaritas? This umbrella from Canadian brand Article provides reliable sun protection with durable polyester fabric, fiberglass spokes, and a powder-coated aluminum pole that keeps the design lightweight and easy to handle.
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